staff report
KANKAKEE — Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is hosting a number of events this month, including exhibits and collaborative projects.
Puzzle Collaborative Project
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Monday in February, Merchant Street Art Gallery will be hosting a class as part of the Puzzle Collaborative Project.
Each week, participants will be working together to make a display for the gallery. Artists will have a variety of materials at their disposal to decorate a puzzle piece to represent their personality and individual art style.
All of the puzzle pieces will be placed together to make a collaborative design. For those looking to participate remotely, pieces can be picked up and completed at home, then brought back to the gallery upon completion.
Last week’s class was beginning the design and décor of piece one. Monday, Feb. 8, will be finishing piece one or beginning piece two. The following week will be the completion of each piece. And the final week will have participants put all of the pieces together.
Arts and Crafts with Friends
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Merchant Street will be hosting Arts and Crafts with Friends.
The first 45 minutes of the session will be spent on an art project, while the last 15 minutes will give participants time to socialize with peers.
On Feb. 9, the project is Fuzzy Love Monsters. Feb. 16 will be Tissue Paper Art and Feb. 23 will be Painting Rocks.
‘Faces’ Exhibit
Merchant Street is showcasing the current exhibit “Faces” which is on display through March 1.
Merchant Street Art Gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. For more information, visit merchantstreetartgallery.org.
