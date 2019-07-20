KANKAKEE — About 25 University Park residents picketed outside of the Aqua Illinois headquarters along South Schuyler Avenue late Friday morning.
The residents and Aqua have been working on a resolution as some 1,500 properties there have issues with elevated lead levels due to in-home piping issues, the company said.
Initially, 2,400 homes were posted with “do-not-consume” orders. That number has been reduced to 1,500.
This situation dates back to June 20 when tap water there was determined to have elevated lead levels. The higher lead levels have been found in houses constructed prior to 1986.
The source of the lead comes from lead solder used to bind in-home water line. This type of lead was no longer allowed to be used after 1986.
Aqua has been the water provider in University Park since 1984. However, when the system was upgrading its service there from wells to Kankakee River water, the utility flushed the lines.
Aqua constructed new pipelines to University Park in 2017.
It was during this flushing that protective coating on these older water lines was removed, allowing the lead to be exposed, said Craig Blanchette, Aqua Illinois president.
Neither Blanchette nor Melissa Kahoun, Aqua’s area manager, were available for the meeting with the University Park residents because they were both in University Park dealing with the ongoing issue. An Aqua official did speak to the residents.
“We’re working through it as fast and efficiently as we can,” Blanchette said.
Blanchette said Aqua officials have been in the community every day dealing with this issue and have held public meetings.
“We certainly understand the customers are concerned. We believe it will be several weeks for this to be completely resolved,” he said.
