The University of Illinois Extension program is holding a free webinar series to help participants gain financial knowledge and confidence when talking about money, according to a university press release.
The series is titled Let's Talk Money and will run for eight sessions on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 2.
Participants can sign up for one or all the webinar series' sessions. Registration and more information can be found at http://go.illinois.edu/TalkMoney.
According to the press release, weekly session topics include:
• Who are You with Money?
• How Much is Too Much Debt
• Fair Access to Credit
• Debt Repayment Strategies
• Credit Scores
• Credit Scores Revealed
• Secrets for Financial Success
• Framing Biases, Overcoming Hurdles
• Make Your Savings Grow
“We had such wonderful, positive feedback from participants when we held this series this past summer that we decided to do it again,” said Sasha Grabenstetter, University of Illinois Extension educator, in the press release.
Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact the webinar organizer at swhitley@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow enough time for meeting your needs.
