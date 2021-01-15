Weather Alert

...Bursts of Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers Today... Scattered to numerous snow showers will continue at least through mid afternoon. Webcams and radar indicate bursts of heavy snow are occurring under the strongest showers, reducing visibilities to a half mile or less. While the main thoroughfares may remain just wet much of the time outside of snow showers, a quick coating of snow is likely on roads under the heavier bursts of snow. Use caution if traveling and be prepared for sharp changes in visibility and patchy slick spots.