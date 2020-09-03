KANKAKEE — A Community In Unity event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 12, in the 1st Ward of Kankakee.
Attendees may receive school supplies, and there will be a car show. The event will be 2 to 7 p.m. in Old Fair Park near Fair Street and North Greenwood Avenue. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Volunteers and donations are needed for the event. Those wishing to take part may contact Kankakee 1st Ward Alderwoman Malone Marshall at 815-260-8650 or 1st Ward Alderman Michael Prude at 815-573-6905.
For more information about the car show, call Edward Williams at 708-378-0410.
