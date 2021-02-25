Daily Journal staff report
United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is continuing its efforts to lead the community to addressing and understanding racial inequity and racism.
The 21-Week Equity Challenge is underway, and the United Way is now scheduling and planning monthly “Community Conversations” aimed at developing individuals’ understanding of these topics.
United Way’s first Community Conversation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 3 via Zoom. Topics of conversation will be based on content within the Equity Challenge (weeks 1 through 5).
This event is free to all community members; individuals who have not signed up for the Equity Challenge are still encouraged to participate.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/UWzoomEvent.
Leaders in the community will help to facilitate the upcoming conversations. This will be a non-judgmental, inclusive environment. The United Way’s slogan for the event encourages participants to “be brave enough to have a conversation that matters.”
In addition to the Zoom event, the United Way will also be launching a podcast in conjunction with the 21-Week Equity Challenge.
The Rev. Robert Bushey Jr. of Central Christian Church and Shannon Swilley, dean of students for Kankakee School District 111, recently produced the “Stony Road” podcast featuring topics and themes on inequity and racism and will be referred to throughout United Way’s Community Conversations.
Episode 1 is titled “Racial Identity: Then & Now.” Learn and discuss African history through the slave trade and then how whiteness and blackness arose as racial identities.
A link to the podcast will be sent to those registered for the Zoom event. For those unable to attend the event but who want to tune into the podcast, email stonyroad@cccbourbonnais.com to receive the link.
The local non-profit has joined United Way of Illinois and 43 other local United Ways across the state to embark on the challenge. United Way staff and leadership have been participating, as well as corporate partners, volunteers and donors.
“Building an equitable community requires time, commitment and patience from all residents,” Fiana Comer, local community impact manager, said in a news release.
“My hope is that during this challenge more people in our community will develop an understanding of their role in creating an equitable environment. When the 21-weeks are completed, I hope to see change in motion and tangible positive results.”
The challenge began on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18, 2021) and ends the week of Juneteenth (June 19, 2021). For more information or to sign up for the program, visit unitedwayillinois.org/equity-challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.