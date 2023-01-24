United Way logo
United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ 2023-2024 Community Investment Fund grant application is now open. These funds are made available to 501c(3) nonprofit organizations that provide services in Kankakee and/or Iroquois Counties and directed toward programs that effectively improve the health, education and/or financial stability of the community.

Eligible community programs are invited to apply. Interested organizations must submit a letter of intent by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15. Potential applicants should review the grant guidelines and access application materials on United Way’s website at myunitedway.org/grant-funding.

“Thousands of generous community members and local businesses have contributed to United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Community Investment Fund,” United Way said in a news release.

