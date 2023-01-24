...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel impacts will likely ease after 12
PM as snowfall rates diminish and temperatures warm above
freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ 2023-2024 Community Investment Fund grant application is now open. These funds are made available to 501c(3) nonprofit organizations that provide services in Kankakee and/or Iroquois Counties and directed toward programs that effectively improve the health, education and/or financial stability of the community.
Eligible community programs are invited to apply. Interested organizations must submit a letter of intent by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15. Potential applicants should review the grant guidelines and access application materials on United Way’s website at myunitedway.org/grant-funding.
“Thousands of generous community members and local businesses have contributed to United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Community Investment Fund,” United Way said in a news release.
“Yet, demand for nonprofit services and rising costs of operation have outpaced local philanthropy and community donations. As a result, this grant funding opportunity is highly competitive.”
In 2022-2023, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Community Investment Fund provided financial support for 36 local programs including mental health services, emergency food assistance, financial literacy classes and more.
Recipients of 2022-2023 grants include A More Excellent Way Ministries; American Tribe Equine Therapy, Inc; Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet; Center of Hope; Child Network; Clove Alliance; Easterseals, Bradley/Joliet; Fortitude Community Outreach; Garden of Prayer; Girl Scouts of Central Illinois; Harbor House; Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health; Iroquois Mental Health Center; Kankakee Community College’s ALIVE; Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center; Northern Illinois Food Bank; Options Center for Independent Living; Prairie State Legal Services; United Cerebral Palsy — Center for Disability Services.
United Way is currently seeking Kankakee and Iroquois county residents to serve as community investment volunteers. These volunteers get a first-hand look at the programs applying for funding and help determine funding recommendations for the next fiscal cycle. For more information on this role and fill out a volunteer interest form, go to myunitedway.org/community-investment-volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.