United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties has announced the 2022-2023 Grant Application is now open.
Thousands of generous community members make annual gifts to United Way’s Community Investment Fund. Each year, volunteers oversee the distribution of these gifts via grants to local organizations working to create lasting, measurable change in the areas of education, health and financial stability.
In 2021-2022, United Way awarded more than $200,000 from the Community Investment Fund to 37 programs at 20 local nonprofit agencies including mental health services, emergency food assistance, early childhood and youth development and more.
Eligible community programs are invited to apply for funding. The deadline for organizations to submit a letter of Intent to apply is 11:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15. Potential applicants should review the grant guidelines and access the grant application materials on United Way’s website, myunitedway.org/grant-funding.
United Way is also seeking volunteers interested in serving on the Community Investment Review Panel. These volunteers donate their time to review funding requests and help determine how funds are distributed to local programs.
If interested in volunteering, submit a volunteer interest form through the website or contact Fiana Comer, Community Impact Manager, at fiana@myunitedway.org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.