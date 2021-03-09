About Women United

Women United is a global network within United Way of more than 70,000 women leaders across more than 165 communities and six countries, all focused on building stronger communities.

• Since 2002, Women United has invested $1.5 billion across more than 165 communities to fix local problems.

• The volunteers of Women United invest their time and talent to address their community’s most critical issues.

• In Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, Women United’s growing membership group is working to create lasting change in the community.

Similar to United Way, Women United fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Together, the group works to provide the building blocks for a better life and a stronger community.

• Women United donors empower women and organizations to strengthen communities by working together to create innovative solutions and by forging powerful partnerships within communities.

• The network of respected business and community leaders works together as a force to mobilize Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ best resources.

• In the community, Women United is focused on investing in women and girls through volunteering efforts, mentoring young women and investing in key women’s issues that are specific to Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.