United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties launched Women United, a local women’s affinity group, to the public on Jan. 1. The group’s goal is to bring women together to further advance the mission of United Way and improve the lives of women and girls through service and socialization.
Prior to January’s launch, women in the Kankakee and Iroquois communities were welcome to attend the global Women United’s annual breakfast event, which is typically an in-person event with more than 200 participants. This year, organization will be hosting the event virtually 9 to 10 a.m. March 16.
“Women United 2021 Coffee and Connection ... with Yourself and Your Community” will be held via Zoom and will feature Liz Hehman, founder and lead consultant at Highline Leadership Development Group.
The event will support women-owned businesses in the community and there will be door prizes and raffles available from these businesses. Women United’s development manager Christina Cusumano noted how supportive women-owned businesses in the area have been of both the event and the organization as a whole.
Much like United Way, Women United is a worldwide initiative that exists within local communities to connect with and invest in women and girls locally.
“What I’m really looking forward to is providing opportunities for networking, fundraising and that social-service aspect,” said Cusumano. “I’m seeing that it’s being received well, which means to me that there’s a need and an interest here.”
The group has planned and organized quarterly Kindness Projects, which aim to bring women together to volunteer and learn about the various social service agencies that serve women and girls. Women United hosted its first Kindness Project of 2021 and collected more than $5,500 in diaper donations and other goods for local moms and babies at the YWCA and the Pregnancy Resource Center.
Cusumano explained that the Kindness Projects are about inviting women and anyone from the community who wants to get together with local women, learn about different social service agencies that focus on women’s issues and work on volunteer projects. The next Kindness Project is planned for May in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
As for the future of the local chapter of Women United, Cusumano looks forward to the networking opportunities that women will have within the community, and the growth they will provide one another.
“I want to see this network truly become a spiderweb where women are connecting with one another because they know each other from Women United,” expressed Cusumano. “I’d love to see a mentorship group come out of this network. Right now, we’re building it and so sustainability is one of our biggest focus points.”
Women can become members and membership offers different perks, events and registration discounts. For more information about Women United in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, contact Cusumano at christina@myunitedway.org or visit myunitedway.org/women-united.
Monday, March 8, is International Women’s Day. According to internationalwomensday.org, the International Women’s Day’s genesis goes back to Feb. 28, 1909 in New York City, with a prophetic focus on women’s rights.
