KANKAKEE — Bourbonnais resident Kerstin Rust has been hired as the new executive director of the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
Rust begins her tenure on Sept. 16. She replaces Tiffany DeRocco, who resigned in late June when she accepted a sales position with Van Drunen Farms in Momence. DeRocco had been the United Way director since August 2015.
Rust, a native of northwest Indiana, is a graduate of Butler University. She moved to Illinois with her husband, Travis Garcia. Garcia is a Bourbonnais police officer and also a school resource officer for the Bourbonnais Elementary School District.
With 10 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Rust said she has learned what makes communities flourish.
“Citizens coming together to address complex challenges and contributing toward the greater good,” she said.
The United Way has an annual budget of about $500,000. Funded entirely through corporate and community donations, the UW helps fund 40 programs at 23 agencies across the counties of Kankakee and Iroquois.
Kyle Benoit, Riverside Healthcare’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, is the UW board president.
Most recently, Rust has worked with global community leaders and partners on health and sustainability programs with the Lions Club International.
“I’m excited to turn my attention toward my local community with the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, and I look forward to focusing my talents and energy on elevating the United Way’s profile and engaging more community members in supporting its program,” she stated in a news release.
As executive director, Rust is responsible for the organization’s day-to-day operation, as well as advancing its mission.
She also is responsible for leading several annual events, including the important annual United Way campaign, which begins in October and concludes in March.
