About 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 1944, in a driving rainstorm, a car operated by 24-year-old Loren Bouk, of Cabery, slammed into the rear of a disabled semi-trailer truck on a highway north of Kankakee. Bouk and five of his eight passengers died in the crash; one more passenger died on Saturday and another on Sunday. Only a badly injured 20-year-old Chicago woman survived.
“It was ... undoubtedly the worst automobile accident in the history of Kankakee,” Sheriff Cecil Duguay told the Kankakee Republican-News. “When I arrived on the scene, the automobile was wedged so firmly into the rear of the truck that we were unable to extricate the wreckage from the truck for almost an hour and a half.”
The collision occurred in a rural area on Illinois Route 54 (now Route 50), about four miles north of Kankakee.
Sheriff Duguay told the newspaper that the semi-trailer was stopped in the southbound lane with tire trouble.
He said that the truck driver had put out warning flares behind the truck, and “started walking north along Route 54 to get help when the Bouk automobile passed him. ... A second later, [the driver] heard a terrific crash and looked around to see that the car had crashed head-on into the rear of his heavily loaded semi-trailer.”
How had Bouk failed to see the burning flares and the disabled truck?
A witness who was southbound behind the Bouk vehicle cited the weather and oncoming traffic as a possible reason. The Rev. E.J. Cousineau, of St. George, told the Republican-News he felt that “the blinding lights of an approaching automobile, plus poor visibility because of the driving rain was largely responsible for Bouk’s failure to see the parked truck.”
Investigation of the accident revealed an even more tragic aspect to the event: two of the victims were to have been married the next day. James McGinnis, 23, of Kempton, was home on leave from the U.S. Navy. His bride-to-be was Ethel Residori, 22, of South Wilmington. Their wedding had been scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in South Wilmington.
The sequence of events determined by investigators began on Friday morning when Bouk, McGinnis and Miss Residori drove to Chicago to pick up six others who were to be guests at the wedding. Five of the six were members of one family: Mrs. Patricia Heenan, 40, of Chicago, her three children, aged 12, 8 and 3, and Miss Mary Heenan, age 38. Also in the car was Miss Marie McGinnis, 20-year-old sister of James McGinnis. She was the only passenger to survive the crash.
“The party expected to stop at Kempton, the home of McGinnis’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence McGinnis,” reported the Republican-News. “It was while this trip was being made that the tragedy, one of the worst in Kankakee County annals, occurred.”
The force of the impact when Bouk’s Chevrolet sedan struck the semi-trailer pushed the truck forward 10 feet and jammed the front of the car tightly under the rear of the larger vehicle. “The front end of the automobile … was almost demolished,” the newspaper reported. “The greatest damage was visible on the right side of the hood, which with the motor was pushed into the front seat of the passenger car. The left headlight was not broken, indicating that the driver may have attempted to swerve his auto to avoid a collision in the last second before the crash occurred.”
The effort to rescue victims of the crash took more than an hour, and required use of a powerful winch to separate the two vehicles. The three passengers who initially survived the crash — Mrs. Heenan, her 3-year-old son Dennis, and Miss McGinnis — were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Mrs. Heenan died Saturday, and her son on Sunday, making Miss McGinnis the sole survivor of the tragic accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!