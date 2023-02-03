...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — Officials are investigating the death of 66-year-old Phillip Spencer, of Kankakee, whose body was found inside a home following a fire Thursday night in Kankakee, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said police were called to the residence earlier in the day.
Police and fire investigators have talked with witnesses and one resident of the house, Passwater said.
Spencer’s cause of death awaits further study of tests following his autopsy today. Spencer was alive at the time of the fire, Gessner said.
Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said that at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of East Bourbonnais Street.
Upon arrival, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the house, LaRoche said.
Firefighters were on scene for three hours, extinguishing and investigating the fire, according to LaRoche.
No firefighters were injured, LaRoche said.
The last fatal fire in Kankakee was Dec. 15, 2019, LaRoche said.
Kankakee police had been called to the residence at 4:41 p.m. Thursday on reports of a domestic dispute, Passwater said.
The woman who resided at the house left after telling police she would leave, Passwater said.
The landlord was also on hand at that time, Passwater said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
