Fire response

KANKAKEE — Officials are investigating the death of 66-year-old Phillip Spencer, of Kankakee, whose body was found inside a home following a fire Thursday night in Kankakee, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said police were called to the residence earlier in the day.

Police and fire investigators have talked with witnesses and one resident of the house, Passwater said.

