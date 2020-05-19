BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais will close U.S. Route 45/52 between St. George Road and Burns Road beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 21.
The closure will allow the village to address stormwater drainage issues in the area. The drainage improvements coincide with Riverside Healthcare's expansion project at its Bourbonnais campus. The property and the surrounding roadways are impacted by flooding caused by excessive stormwater accumulation.
The road is expected to be closed for three weeks. The south entrance to Riverside, the entrance closest to Burns Road, will be closed but the northern entrance will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!