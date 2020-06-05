BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais will reopen U.S. Route 45/52 between St. George Road and Burns Road 4 p.m. today (June 5), officials announced.
The road was closed May 21 to allow the village to address stormwater drainage issues in the area. The drainage improvements coincide with Riverside Healthcare’s expansion project at its Bourbonnais campus.
The property and the surrounding roadways are impacted by flooding caused by excessive stormwater accumulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!