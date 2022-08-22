Jerome Combs Detention Center

 The Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

CHICAGO — Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit upheld an Illinois law prohibiting Kankakee and McHenry county jails from holding federal immigrant detainees.

The counties sued, arguing the state’s Illinois Way Forward Act was preempted and prohibited by the U.S. Constitution under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, according to a story in the Chicago Tribune Aug. 19.

But the three-judge appellate panel found that the state law didn’t conflict with federal law, according to the story.

