KANKAKEE — Due to the retirement of the director for the Kankakee Environmental Services Utilities department, the Kankakee administration has brought in a familiar face on a temporary basis.
On Monday night, the Kankakee City Council OK'd a month-to-month contract allowing Mayor Chris Curtis to hire former longtime Kankakee engineer David Tyson.
Curtis noted interviews are being conducted to fill the ESU superintendent position, but he believes that process will not likely be completed for at least a few weeks. He said it would also take the new hire some time to get familiar with the ESU operation.
Curtis had been serving as the interim ESU director, but he said the job simply demands more than he is qualified to provide. He said the time needed for such a job is also something he does not have available.
For the past few years, Tyson has also served as the executive director of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, the organization which operates the region's wastewater treatment plant.
Tyson will earn $10,000 per month and Curtis believes he could serve in that role for two to three months, depending on how quickly the city can fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former ESU superintendent Pete Schiel.
ESU, a department of about 50 employees and with a $22 million annual budget, oversees the operations of the city's sewer operations, the hydroelectric plant, technical services and the department of Public Works. The hydroelectric plant is located at the South Washington Avenue bridge.
ESU had been managed by Richard Simms prior to his retirement in April 2018.
Curtis noted the new ESU director will likely earn a salary between $125,000 to $150,000.
Tyson is certainly not a stranger to the city government. The former Tyson Engineering firm had served as Kankakee's contracted engineer for more than 60 years prior to then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong switching firms shortly after taking office in May 2017.
David Tyson had taken on the ownership role of Tyson Engineering in 1983. The firm merged with Robinson Engineering in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.