KANKAKEE — Dave Tyson had to think about it for a moment.
He was asked how long he has been associated with Riverside Healthcare.
The answer was pretty simple once he thought about it. Forever.
“My family became involved with Riverside with the construction of the new hospital,” the now-retired, 71-year-old engineer said.
And like the Tysons before him — his grandfather, Harold, and his father, Richard — he has been connected to the hospital for many years as well.
But the connection runs far deeper than just engineering work through their former company, Tyson Engineering, but as residents, as community-minded people.
For his years of loyal, dedicated service, Tyson, the longtime owner and operator of Kankakee-based Tyson Engineering, was honored this week as Riverside Healthcare’s 2022 Samaritan of the Year.
The naming of Tyson marks the 49th time Riverside has presented the Samaritan award.
Tyson, of Bourbonnais, has long been involved with the health care organization by serving on its Finance Committee since 2015, Foundation Board since 2012, Senior Living Board since 2013, and has been chairman of the Riverside Healthcare Pro-Am Golf Tournament committee since 2010.
The 45th annual pro-am, held in early June, raised a whopping $172,000. Money raised through the golf pro-am — an estimated $1.4 million during Tyson tenure — is largely used for advancements in medical treatment at the hospital since 2010. It’s the longest-running pro-am in the state.
‘GREAT COMMUNITY PERSON’
While Tyson is quick to say he is only one of many people who volunteer time and energy to Riverside, he is proud of the advancements he has helped the hospital make.
“I just love their drive, their mission,” he said. “I love what they have done for our community. ... The time I give to Riverside has been time well spent. Every penny we earn goes right back into the hospital or into the community.
The feeling is obviously mutual.
Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare’s president and CEO, said he has known Tyson for a number of years. While the relationship might have started with Riverside hiring Tyson’s firm for civil engineering work, it blossomed from there.
“I got to appreciate Dave more and more,” Kambic said. “He’s a great community person. ... He’s a hardworking guy. Give him a lot of credit. ... Dave has worked very hard for a very long time.”
Former Kankakee Mayor Nina Epstein, who contracted with Tyson Engineering for city engineering services during her eight-year mayoral tenure, said Tyson has always had the city’s best interest at heart.
“Dave is the consummate professional,” she said. “He was very devoted to his business. ... He took Tyson Engineering and expanded its reach throughout the region.”
Tim Milner, a Riverside Foundation board member and a local businessman, said Tyson brought ideas to the table not only of how to raise more money through the golf outing, but also ways to make the pro-am a more enjoyable experience for golfers and sponsors alike.
“Dave is the perfect Samaritan of the Year because in the 40 years I have been in business in Kankakee County, I have never known a more unselfish man to give his time and money to people in need when they need it the most,” Milner said. “When the public finds out tonight what has happened, they are going to say [Riverside] got it right.”
BEYOND WORDS
When informed by Kambic that he was being named the 2022 recipient, Tyson said he was at a loss for words.
“I admit it,” Tyson said. “I was totally shocked. Totally humbled. I just want to do my job, my part to make Riverside the best it can be. I still can’t figure it out as to how they named me.”
He said he proudly accepted the honor.
“I’ve always worked to help this community and that’s what I’m doing when I volunteer at Riverside,” Tyson said. “I’m just doing my part to help this community. I see the good coming out of it.”
Time does go by quickly. Tyson said it is hard for him to believe he’s been the pro-am chairman for 14 years. It does help that he is a lover of golf.
He said the time he devotes to the organization now and all the hours he has given in the past is well spent based on the medical advances the hospital has made to not only better care for those who live here, but provide them an opportunity to get this care where they live.
He, of course, has taken advantage of those medical advances as hundreds, more likely thousands, of people have.
He said he took advantage of the hospital’s catheterization lab — better known as the cath lab. A cath lab provides a diagnostic imaging used to visualize the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart.
Several years ago, Tyson was experiencing chest pains. He was fearful he was having a heart attack. He was able to have the imaging completed within a day.
It turned out he did not have a heart attack. However, the stress he would have experienced had the technology not been here and if he had had to wait to gain an examination in a Chicagoland hospital may have caused him to have a heart attack.
“To have these services right here in our community, that’s a real blessing,” he said. “We are blessed to have this organization in our community.”
