After last week’s update from Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey’s family on his continued progress in recovery, he and his wife, Sydney, took to Facebook to share a new photo of themselves and a message of thanks to the community.
The couple reflected on the kindness they have been shown since Officer Bailey was seriously wounded during a shooting on Dec. 29 at a hotel in Bradley and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was killed.
The post explained the reasons why the couple is lucky, including the amount of progress seen in recovery, to be surrounded by family and friends, to be uplifted by law enforcement and first responders both locally and nationwide, to be supported by the community’s extensive fundraising efforts, and for the medical care being received.
“We have a very long road ahead of us but when it comes down to it, we are so lucky and blessed,” the post read. “Thank you to every single person that has taken one millisecond out of their day to make ours a little brighter. We love you all!”
The post has more than 4,000 reactions and over 1,500 shares.
