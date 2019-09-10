On Friday, children can pedal, power or push their mini-vehicles to the Children’s Safety Center, 747 Stratford Dr. East, Bourbonnais for a Car Show & Drive-In Movie: Tyke Style.
Participants between the ages of 2 to 6 can showcase their “cars” at 6:30 p.m. with a car parade followed by judging and awards. Children can then “park” for a movie and free snacks. All ages are welcome to observe. Spectators are reminded to bring chairs for the movie.
This free family event is sponsored by the village of Bourbonnais and the Bourbonnais Township Park District.
The Tyke Car Show & Drive-In Movie is a result of proceeds from the Chocolate Tour, an annual winter event co-hosted by both organizations. Funds from the 2019 event are being used to provide new programs at the Children’s Safety Center.
“We always welcome the opportunity to work with the Bourbonnais Township Park District,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “Even better when we can provide a fun evening for families at no cost. We look forward to providing more opportunities for the community.”
“The park district is excited about the partnership we have with the village as well as bringing a fun and innovative event to residents,” said Hollice Clark, BTPD executive director.
Bourbonnais businesses participating in the event include Court Street Ford, Meineke Car Care Center and Pacesetter Truck and Auto Accessories, who will serve as volunteer car show judges. Pepsi, Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew and village of Bourbonnais trustee Angie Serafini are sponsoring free snacks.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Municipal Center Community Room, 700 Main St. NW.
Car show pre-registration is required and can be completed online, at any BTPD facility or the village of Bourbonnais administration building.
For more information, visit btpd.org or villageofbourbonnais.com.
