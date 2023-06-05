Dozens of kids spent their Saturday catching passes from an NFL player.

Tyjuan Hagler, a former NFL linebacker and 2000 Bishop McNamara graduate, returned to the Fightin’ Irish’s Memorial Field for the 16th annual Kidz-Kan-Do football and cheerleading camp, hosted by the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation.

The camp is completely free to all participants from ages 6 to 18, and includes lunch, prizes and the chance to work with Hagler and his closest friends from the NFL and NCAA.

