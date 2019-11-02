KANKAKEE — Two more Democratic candidates for state Sen. Toi Hutchinson’s position have come forward publicly.
They are Kankakee County farmer Patrick Joyce and Monica Gordon, executive director of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation. Lori Wilcox, the elected city clerk of Chicago Heights in Cook County, announced earlier this week she was running.
Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, is expected to resign from the Senate in the coming days to take a $220,000 job with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration coordinating the state’s recreational marijuana efforts.
Democratic Party officials in Hutchinson’s 40th Senate District have the power to choose the senator’s replacement. The district is a blend of suburbs and downstate.
A meeting to determine who will be appointed to replace Hutchinson must be held within 30 days of her resignation. While the meeting will be public, members of the public will not get to ask questions.
Joyce, the son of former state Sens. Jerry Joyce and Janet Joyce, praised Hutchinson’s service during the past decade, saying she has done a “fabulous job.” He said he hadn’t given the job much thought until people in the district requested he vie for the position.
“I think the Senate seat needs to be approached with civility and with fiscal awareness,” said Joyce, who operates a composting business. “Working directly with elected officials and civic leaders throughout the district is paramount. It’s such a diversified district.”
Gordon, who has the endorsement of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, said she has visited Kankakee County’s Pembroke Township, one of the poorest communities in Illinois. She promised to encourage black caucus members see the economic devastation for themselves and provide help for the township.
Gordon, who is from Cook County’s Flossmoor, also said she would focus on solutions for issues involving the Kankakee River. And she pledged to push property tax reform.
“Quality health care is also a concern of mine,” Gordon said. “And I’m definitely pro-union.”
Gordon, too, complimented Hutchinson’s service.
“Sen. Hutchinson is the type of person whose message resonates with all types of people,” she said. “She is a smart legislator and an amazing public speaker.”
Gordon was formerly a state lobbyist with Pugh & Associates and worked in pharmaceutical and medical sales for 11 years. She received her master’s degree from Governors State University.
“I’m not seeking the Senate position for a title,” Gordon said. “I’m the servant. You guys are my bosses.”
Recently, John Willard, chairman of the Kankakee County Democratic Party, revealed that four candidates have applied — two from Cook County and two from Kankakee County. But he declined to disclose the names. Party officials are not required to publicly release the names of potential replacements
Shortly after Hutchinson’s appointment in late September, both Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and former state Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, said they would not apply for the position.
However, Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, initially said he was interested in the Senate seat. His 80th District makes up half of Hutchinson’s district; the other half is Kankakee Republican Lindsay Parkhurst’s 79th.
DeLuca later backed off, saying he would focus on running for re-election.
The 40th Senate District is strongly Democratic.
Gordon said Hutchinson has indicated she is staying out of the competition for her seat and that she was not planning to endorse anyone.
Hutchinson, who ran unopposed in 2016, has not returned Daily Journal messages.
