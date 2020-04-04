KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department announced two more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death count to five.
Officials are not releasing information on those infected, which is the department's policy.
Officials announced that three more people have recovered, bringing the total to six.
Six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 74 cases.
Positive cases are county wide.
The health department encourages residentsto continue taking precautions and practicing social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!