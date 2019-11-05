KANKAKEE — An early Sunday morning shooting injured two men in the 1000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
The two men, a 27-year-old from Richton Park and a 29-year-old from Bourbonnais, were sitting in a vehicle when police responded about 12:20 a.m.
Police found shell casings in an alleyway between Lincoln and South Poplar Avenue.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“It is not clear what they were doing in the alley,” Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said. “The case is still under investigation.”
Evergreen shooting
Kankakee police also are investigating a shooting that occurred about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue.
The shooting took place about 15 minutes after a school safety meeting occurred at the Lincoln Cultural Center.
Police recovered shell casings from the scene. No injuries were reported.
