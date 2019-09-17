MANTENO — A pair of Manteno businesses working out of the same location in the village will be closing and relocating to the Joliet area.
XPO Logistics and DHL Supply, both of 1125 Sycamore St., Manteno, have filed state-required WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Reports announcing the layoffs.
Both companies were involved in the packaging and delivery of Mars candy products in the 570,000-square-foot location.
Mars had been in the property since its was built in 1999. The company had a 20-year lease with Cardinal Real Estate in Sherman Oaks, Calif., and it is expiring.
XPO, a Mars candy co-packer, will begin laying off workers Oct. 11, and the process is expected to be complete by Oct. 24. The location had been used for general warehousing and storage.
XPO states it has a full-time workforce of 130 and another 613 part-time and/or seasonal workers.
DHL will be laying off 142 workers. The layoff should be completed by the end of 2019.
At the site, many Mars candy products were mixed and repackaged into the larger variety package, which feature several different types of candy products.
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and Manteno mayor, said the workers were offered positions in Joliet. He was unsure how many were accepting those jobs.
He is working to contact Cardinal Real Estate so the property can be properly advertised and a new occupant quickly found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!