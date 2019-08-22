Two men were rescued late Monday night after their boat got stuck on the Kankakee River about a mile west of Warner Bridge.
Limestone Fire Chief Mike Whalen said the two men were fishing when their Jon boat got stuck in a shallow area about 6 p.m. Monday. A quick storm then swept the area.
The men called conservation police to inform them they were stuck. However, they did not know where they were on the river, Whalen said.
A water rescue crew from the Limestone Fire Protection District found the two men after 10 p.m. One man was in the boat while the other was in the river. None of them had life jackets.
The man in the river was taken to Riverside Medical Center for a medical evaluation. Whalen said the man is fine.
"It took a while to find them because it was pitch black and they were tucked behind an island," Whalen said. "They got stuck in that brief storm and couldn't push the boat out."
Emergency responders from the Manteno, Selena, Custer Park and Wilmington fire departments assisted Limestone. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois State Police and Riverside also assisted.
