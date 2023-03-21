PEOTONE — Illinois State Police said two people died in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday on Wilmington Road at U.S. Route 45/52 in Will County.
The victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, were the occupants of a Kia, ISP Troop 3 said in a news release.
ISP Troop 3 said the names of the victims are not being released, pending notification of next of kin.
A preliminary investigation indicates at 8:18 a.m., the Kia was traveling north on U.S. Route 45/52. A Ford Fusion was traveling west on Wilmington Road, according to ISP.
A Chevrolet Impala traveling east on Wilmington Road failed to stop at the stop sign intersection and struck the Kia, which traveled into the right ditch on the north side of the intersection and caught fire, according to the release.
The Chevrolet Impala continued traveling east on Wilmington Road and struck the Ford Fusion in the westbound lane, the release said.
The drivers of the Chevrolet Impala and the Ford Fusion were transported to an area hospital with injuries, according to ISP.
ISP Troop 3 said the events surrounding the crash remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
