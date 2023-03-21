Cops & Courts

PEOTONE — Illinois State Police said two people died in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday on Wilmington Road at U.S. Route 45/52 in Will County.

The victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, were the occupants of a Kia, ISP Troop 3 said in a news release.

ISP Troop 3 said the names of the victims are not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

