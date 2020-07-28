Daily Journal staff report
Residents of Kankakee County have continued to march in organized protests nearly every weekend since the death of George Floyd on May 25 sparked national demonstrations.
This past weekend was no different, as about 150 marchers carried on the national Black Lives Matter movement Sunday in Kankakee.
Participants in the Anti-Racist Unity March For Human Rights departed at 3 p.m. Sunday from Beckman Park en route to the Kankakee County Courthouse for a rally, which included remarks from activists and Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.
The group then continued on to the Bourbonnais Police station to conclude Sunday’s event, which was named to encompass the immigrants and LGBTQ rights movements.
New to the weekend’s protest was the Unity March Open Mic Night, held Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee. Many gathered at the event to speak on their experiences, create signs and chalked messages along the protest route and corral donations of water and snacks for Sunday’s protest.
March participant Maria Andrade, of Momence, wrote of her excitement for what was likely the largest organized demonstration in the county thus far.
“We are marching today ... marching for equality, marching for peace, marching for justice, but most of all we are marching for love. We are all one race ... the human race! When did we forget about that?” Andrade wrote. “Change starts with us and change needs to happen now.”
