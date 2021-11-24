A flock. No, a gaggle. Well, flock sure does sound right.
That was the conversation around the conference room table at the Daily Journal offices in downtown Kankakee. We were trying to figure out what a large group of turkeys was called because that was what we were looking at. (Turns out it’s actually called a rafter. Thanks, Google!)
Stacked high on the table were more than 300 entries in our third annual Dress the Turkey coloring contest. We call it a coloring contest but many of the entries go far beyond simply coloring the image of a turkey we published. Some adorned their turkeys will glitter, feathers, pipe cleaners, natural fibers, googly eyes, felt fabric and more. One even submitted their turkey in a golden, ornate frame.
Each year, we are a little more astonished with the creativity shown by our readers. And each year, it makes picking the winners even more difficult. But this year, we jumped into the stacks of turkeys and somehow managed to pull out 8 to receive this year’s prizes, which are $200 for grand prize winners, $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.
Congratulations to all the winners and a big thank you to all those who took the time to share their creativity with us.
We are thankful for you!
