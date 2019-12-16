Sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association, Turkey for Tots is made possible by a community fundraising efforts and volunteers. This year’s event at Meijer in Bradley and had 185 children participating, with each given $75 to spend and a personal shopper to help them keep track of their budget.
All personal shoppers are volunteers and include local officials, members of KVBA, local police, The Knights of Innocence, Renville Gaming employees, as well as residents.
