Turkey for Tots (copy)

Heatherann Low of Renville Gaming gets a hug from Iriyez Broadway, of Kankakee, during the 2019 Turkey for Tots program held at Meijer.

 Daily Journal/file

KANKAKEE — Turkey for Tots is currently in its 28th consecutive year.

The event sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association helps raise funds for a Christmas shopping spree for underprivileged children ages 6-12.

This year’s event is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Manteno Sportsman’s Club [851 N Main St.]. Tickets cost $5, which includes dinner and two chances to win a turkey.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you