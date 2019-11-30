Daily Journal staff report
For the 24th year, the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association is sponsoring Turkey for Tots.
This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Meijer, 990 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.
Jeff Renville and Heather Ann Low, of Renville Gaming, are the chairpersons for the program.
“This year, we are registering 185 underprivileged children from Kankakee and Iroquois county,’’ Low said.
Each child is given an allowance of $75 to spend on themselves. They also are assigned a personal shopper to take them around toyland.
All personal shoppers volunteer and include local officials, members of KVBA, local police, The Knights of Innocence, Renville Gaming employees, as well as citizens. Local businesses also have sponsored children.
“I am a firm believer that it truly takes a village to raise children, and I am so proud of the many like-minded volunteers that donate their time and money during the busy holidays to bring cheer to our local children,” Low said.
The KVBA holds an annual fundraiser, which this year raised $11,000. They also received additional donations.
If you know of any children who would be in need of this program, Low can be reached at 815-933-0777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!