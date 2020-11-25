If there’s one good thing about Thanksgiving 2020, it’s that the turkey dinner that families will prepare and serve will cost less this year.
A quick trip through any local grocery store and consumers will find turkeys plentiful, both small and large. How much consumers will save varies based research conducted by separate agencies.
A traditional Thanksgiving meal with sides and dessert will cost less than $30, said Heather Moore, an area spokesperson for Aldi Foods. That’s $16 less than the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving meal cost survey, which was announced just this past week.
“We worked hard to lower prices at a time when food costs are rising to make it clear that we remain committed to offering shoppers the best possible prices every day, including holidays,” Moore said.
That dinner is based on for a 12-pound turkey and side servings for 10 people. Aldi said it has kept a pulse on shoppers’ buying patterns and preferences so it could adjust accordingly.
“This process has been critical to our ability to meet customer demand throughout the pandemic,” Moore said. “What shoppers want and need has been shifting faster than ever before and we’ve been able to make adjustments quickly thanks to our unique business model that is built on private-label products and close supplier relationships.”
According to American Farm Bureau Federation, a 16-pound turkey costs 7 percent less than last year. Its estimates a meal for 10 will cost $46.90, down 4 percent from last year, according to the farm group’s survey.
The survey is based on a menu of turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, according to a story published by Bloomberg News.
How much consumers save will likely depend on where you shop and the size of the bird. Some grocers offer a discount on the turkey and a dollar amount if you spend a certain amount of money on your shopping trip.
“We have been working with our suppliers to build inventory on key items and adding new suppliers where needed to meet any increase in customer demand,” Moore said.
Some consumers were planning to spend less this Thanksgiving, according to a survey from mobile-rewards platform Ibotta Inc. It projected more than a third of Americans would spend less this year.
Dan Komer, manager of Meijer in Bradley, said shoppers are gravitating toward smaller-sized turkeys and turkey breasts this Thanksgiving.
“The 12 to 14 pounds are much more popular this year than ever before,” he said. “The 16 to 18 pounds are still popular, but nowhere near where they usually are. The turkey breasts for sure probably doubled from what we sold last year.”
The No.1 popular grocery item the store sells leading up to Thanksgiving is not what one might expect. It’s not turkey, gravy, stuffing or mashed potatoes, but whipped topping.
“It’s one of those things that most people don’t have in their fridge or freezer unless they are having pie or cake or what have you,” Komer said.
Komer said the shift to customers buying for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings is noticeable. He estimates families might be shopping six to eight people rather than the usual 15 to 18.
Some are forgoing the turkey tradition all together; Cornish hen and whole frying chickens are some alternatives the store sells which could be served for meals for two or three people, he noted.
“That’s really the biggest change this year that we’ve noticed,” Komer said. “People are still buying things, but you can definitely tell the shift on the party size.”
In a recent Meijer survey of 1,200 customers, the company found that the average Thanksgiving celebration expects to host eight people, down from 14 attendees last year. Similarly, Christmas gatherings are expected to shrink from an average of 16 people in 2019 to nine attendees this year.
The company’s survey also found that customers plan on doing 74 percent of their shopping in store this year for Thanksgiving dinner ingredients, while the rest plan on using grocery pickup or delivery services.
Komer said the customer count in the store is nearly identical to last year; however, customers seem to be coming in less frequently and making larger purchases so they don’t have to return to the store as often.
“Our team is doing the best we can with some supply constraints the last couple weeks,” he said. “People are not panicking like they were back in March, but it’s just one of those things where they are buying their baskets much fuller than before.”
Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said it’s still early to tell exactly how shopping will play out in stores this holiday season, but the trend of buying smaller turkeys is a good sign.
“We think that’s probably a good sign in the fact that people are heeding public health warnings to try to spend a little more time with just your immediate family and socially isolate a little bit this Thanksgiving season to get COVID back under control,” he said.
Karr said there has been additional demand for paper goods and cleaning supplies with people staying home more, but it has not been as bad as the panic buying in March at the start of the pandemic.
“With the pressures of the holidays that might be a little bit more of an issue, but our members will navigate that,” he said.
