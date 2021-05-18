BOURBONNAIS — Phase 2 of the proposed community campus is set to begin.
On Monday, trustees adopted an ordinance at the Bourbonnais Village Board meeting which moves a proposed community campus plan into its next phase.
This move will allow Lakota Group, the company guiding the plan, to come up with renderings and designs of what the project will look like.
This phase will cost the village $141,000.
“This will give trustees an opportunity to see what the project will look like, Village Administrator Mike Van Mill explained.
“This gets us closer to seeing what the cost will be and which projects to do.”
The proposed community campus will be located on 10.5 acres which currently includes Goselin Park, Children’s Safety Center Park and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s George Letourneau home.
More than 3,000 people have weighed in on what they would like to see from this plan that would make it a focal point year round.
“Lakota Group officials were impressed, shocked by all the community feedback,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “The general public helped tremendously.”
Trustee Jeff Keast added that the village’s market and public engagement manager, Lindy Casey, was vital in using social media to get the feedback.
Survey participants selected festival plaza, pedestrian festival walk and flex spacing for seasonal programming as the top priorities.
Lakota Group officials will have the renderings and designs completed by Thanksgiving.
SCHOOLHOUSE UPDATE
Trustees adopted an ordinance to hire Bright Designs for $8,500 to develop design and construction plans for the 1837 schoolhouse project. A grant covers $6,000 of the $8,500.
The schoolhouse was discovered during demolition of a home trustees acquired at the corner of South Main and Coyne streets in 2011. They were able to save 60 percent of the logs.
The 1½-story schoolhouse was built in 1837 by Thomas Durham when the village was known as Bourbonnais Grove. The historical structure was 20 feet by 20 feet.
It will be located on about an acre of land owned by the village west of the George Letourneau Home, which is rented by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society for $1 annually.
The schoolhouse will be reconstructed near the historical home and museum on East Stratford Drive.
The historical society has raised an estimated $60,000 of the $120,000 needed to build.
Plans are to begin construction later this year or in 2022.
“We could be in it by next summer,” Schore said when asked by Keast about the timeline.
FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL UPDATE
Schore updated trustees on this year’s Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, scheduled for June 23-27. Like most events last year, the festival was canceled. This year’s theme is “Once Upon a Time in Bourbonnais, Take Two.”
Most events will be held with some changes due to COVID-19.
“The credit goes to the committee and all the people that work countless hours every year to make this event a success,” Schore said. “They continue to work hard on this year’s festival, adapting due to COVID-19 guidelines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.