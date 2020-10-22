BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees will discuss selling the village’s wastewater system to Aqua Illinois for $32.1 million at today’s utility committee meeting.
The two sides have been in negotiations for the past year. The sale was first brought up three years ago, Mayor Paul Schore said.
“It’s coming together,” Schore said Wednesday.
If trustees approve the sale, it still needs to be approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission.
“Aqua is in discussions with the village of Bourbonnais to provide another option to their wastewater needs,”Aqua Illinois President Criag Blanchette said.
“Aqua values our existing partnership with the village and look forward to any opportunity to further serve the residents and businesses of Bourbonnais.”
Today’s meeting will allow trustees to talk about the sale and what the proceeds could be put toward, Schore said.
“We have bonds to pay off. There is infrastructure we are looking to improve in the village,” he said.
Residents will see their sewage rate based on consumption rather than the current flat rate the village charges residential users, Schore said.
Bourbonnais is one of four communities that partner on Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency (KRMA). The other communities are Kankakee, Bradley and Aroma Park.
The village is finishing a $12 million sewer interceptor project that connects the Interstate 57 Bourbonnais Parkway interchange to KRMA’s wastewater treatment facility.
In recent years, Aqua has purchased wastewater treatment facilities from Manteno and Peotone. Aqua Illinois operates nine wastewater treatment facilities in Illinois.
