BOURBONNAIS — The board of trustees has adopted three ordinances that allow for the Village of Bourbonnais’ first multifamily development in 20 years.
The move paves the way for Curwick XI LLC of Manteno to build Lifestyles of Cobblestone, a 16-building, 320-unit complex on 23.9 acres at the intersection of Bourbonnais Parkway and U.S. Route 45/52.
The approved ordinances deal with a development agreement between Curwick and the village, granting a special use permit for construction of the planned unit development and the zoning amended from business to multifamily residential.
Lifestyles of Cobblestone will include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. There will be attached and detached garages as well as open space parking. The project will also include a clubhouse, pool, dog park and open spaces.
Curwick now has three years to build the development, which is proposed to be completed in three phases.
This is the first planned development approved since the village adopted a moratorium in 2000.
In the late 1990s, trustees saw the need to put safeguards in place to control plan developments and rental properties. A 1998 survey found multi-family dwellings comprised 34.2 percent of all housing in the village. The average for a community the size of Bourbonnais was between 15 percent and 25 percent
According to minutes of the board’s May 20, 2019, regular meeting, trustees approved an ordinance that put into place new guidelines for multi-family/apartment developments.
Those include a minimum of 4.5 acres for the development, which must have only one owner, whether that be an individual, a partnership or a corporation. A special use permit for a planned unit development is needed prior to construction and the site must have an on-site full-time management office/manager.
The ordinances for the Cobblestone project were approved during Monday’s virtual meeting held via Zoom. During the meeting’s public comment portion, two residents who live near the proposed development voiced concerns.
Using his phone to attend the meeting, Sean Fierce stood on the proposed site. He had already spoken of his concerns at a Planning Commission meeting in July 2019 that dealt with the proposed development.
“I’m speaking from the area Mr. Curwick is going to build this development,” Fierce said as he used his phone to pan the area.
“There are earth movers that have been here for sometime,” he said. “The weeds have been cut down. But there is also a huge mound of dirt and weeds have not been cut down around utility transformers.
“I am very concerned about this project and I hope the board does not let this go unchecked.”
Resident Dave Porter asked about the construction of 5500N Road that will be built allowing access into the development from the west.
Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr said the road is part of the first phase of the project and has already been reviewed by Illinois Department of Transportation officials.
