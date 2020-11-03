BOURBONNAIS — Trustees continued a long tradition in Bourbonnais during Monday’s board meeting with the abatement of $1.7 million in principal and interest payments of four bond issues from the tax levy for fiscal year 2022.
By doing so, village leaders say, the portion of Bourbonnais residents’ property tax bill paid to the village is cut by 50 percent.
The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5 percent of their bill, Mayor Paul Schore said.
For fiscal year 2022, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 will save $156.89 on their tax bill, according to estimates prepared by Tara Latz, the village’s finance director.
The savings for a home valued at $150,000 is $235.34. Followed by $175,000 home ($274.56), $200,000 home ($313.79), $250,000 home ($392.23) and $300,000 home ($470.68).
“We are being fiscally responsible,” Latz said.
Trustees will vote on a 2022 tax level in December.
“This is a huge savings to the taxpayers,” said Trustee Rick Fischer, who heads the board’s finance committee.
Money to pay the principal and interest comes from the general revenue fund with a majority coming from sales tax and income tax revenues from the state of Illinois.
The four bonds total $21.8 million and deal with the village’s nearly completed interceptor sewer project and recent infrastructure programs.
Having served the village for 24 years as a trustee and then as mayor, Schore said this is something the village officials have done for a long time.
“This is something that is very important as far as the citizens,” Schore said. “That is why there is a lot of planning and conversation before we issue bonds for a project. We want to know how we will pay for this without raising property taxes.
“We want to provide services for the residents and keep costs down.”
