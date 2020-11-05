As votes continue to be counted in the handful of states yet decided, local political leaders say the growing sense is a second term for President Donald Trump appears more unlikely.
Party leadership say Trump’s path to a victory is becoming more difficult to envision as final votes being counted favor former Vice President Joe Biden rather than Trump.
“His path is difficult,” Kankakee County Republican Party Chairman Nick Africano flatly stated. The prospect of a second term for the Republican grew even bleaker when Wisconsin and its crucial prize of 10 electoral votes were placed under Biden’s name early Wednesday afternoon.
That means President Donald Trump would need to collect every remaining electoral vote — from the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Alaska and Pennsylvania — to be able to call the White House home for four more years.
“He has to win Michigan or Wisconsin,” African said, a couple hours prior to Wisconsin being claimed by the Democratic nominee. “That’s just clear as day. That is going to make for a difficult road.”
Gerri Suddeth, the county’s Democratic Party chairwoman, noted as Election Day grew closer, her sense became stronger that Biden was gaining support.
Whether Biden will be declared the winner with the needed 270 electoral college votes, she doesn’t know. But if she were forced to guess, she thinks it will happen by the weekend.
“I’m being hopeful,” she said. “I certainly don’t want to see a Bush vs. Gore ending. I’m confident that won’t happen.”
Suddeth said another hope is that whichever candidate is defeated, they will walk away with grace and honor.
“What are the chances of Trump going gracefully?” Suddeth rhetorically asked. “Slim to none.”
She said it’s not just up to the candidates to act with respect and honor, but the public as well.
“We need to be adults,” she said. “We need to accept the outcomes and move on. Rioting and looting is not how we make a better country.”
On that thought, both party leaders agree.
“It’s my hope everyone remains calm and the process is allowed to work itself out. We will get through this difficult time,” Africano said.
