KANKAKEE — A 29-year-old immigrant is making a large investment to help bring back at least a portion of Kankakee’s eastside with the purchase of a vacant commercial property.
Gheorghi (better known as George) Turcanu, 29, of the Republic of Moldova, who immigrated to the United States in 2010, will soon be opening his trucking company, G.T. Express Inc., within the next 60 days at 1781 E. Risser St.
The site, formerly the home of ABC Supply and Kankakee Concrete, was purchased for $280,000 in October 2018 and a sizable investment has already been made in site upgrades. The trucker turned businessman expects to invest in excess of $1 million in coming months.
The tall, slender Turcanu has been operating his trucking company in Mokena since 2012. However, he sought out a location to call his own and after touring about 20 prospective locations in Illinois, he found Kankakee’s to be a perfect fit. He said the lot size, the large building already there and the location’s proximity to Interstate 57 as the key factors in investing in Kankakee.
With Kankakee’s 7th Ward as his hub, Turcanu will be operating his approximate fleet of 135 trucks and 600 trailers. The fleet and the more than 100 drivers deliver products across 48 states each and every day of the year.
Turcanu, of Orland Park, purchased the approximate 8-acre complex — immediately south of the East Court Street McDonalds restaurant — but had been too busy running the business to devote much attention to the site.
In recent months he has stepped up renovations to the site and has had several trucks and numerous flatbed trailers delivered to the location.
“The place was full of trees. It was dirty,” he said when crews arrived. “We are still painting and doing repairs. We are bringing this back to life.”
He said his company is still looking for additional drivers, as well as on-site staff. He noted he has hired drivers mainly from Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
In addition to reinvigorating the site, he is also hoping local companies will use his trucking fleet to transport their products. He noted his trucks have transported Nucor Steel products as a third-party vendor. He is hoping to establish a much closer relationship with the steel company.
The company, he notes, hauls anything that can fit on a flathead trailer, but largely hauls machinery, pallets, construction material and steel.
‘GREAT NEWS’
Kankakee Alderman Fred Tetter, D-7, who is also the chairman of the Kankakee City Council’s Economic Development Committee, met with Turcanu and toured the location. He listened to the businessman’s plans as well as his hopes. He also informed him of the development tools available because the property is located in the newly expanded Kankakee East Court Street Tax Increment Financing District as well as the Kankakee River Valley Enterprise Zone. Both tools aid property upgrades and development.
“Given all that’s going on in the world right now and to have a company relocate here is tremendous,” Tetter said. “He’s basically bringing his entire operation here. There is a tremendous amount of opportunity here and he has made it known that he wants to be a good neighbor.
“Any way we can assist, we stand ready. This is great news. This is great for the city and great for the county,” Tetter said.
Once a hub of business — commercial and retail — the city’s eastside has been largely forgotten. Tetter hopes this new energy from an out-of-town businessman will create a spark here.
He’s certainly not alone. Tim Nugent, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County president and CEO, noted new money coming into the region can have a great effect.
“It’s great to an out-of-town investor seeing Kankakee as a great place to put their money. He’s making a substantial investment and the ongoing investment is so important,” he said. “This location had a big life years ago. This location could now have more great years ahead.
“He is someone who saw a great deal. This is great for the city and our economy.”
FROM MOLDOVA TO KANKAKEE
So how did Turcanu get here? That adventure began when he finished his first year of mechanical engineering studies in Moldova, an eastern European country of 3.5 million, which was a former Soviet republic. It gained its independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Located between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe.
He learned through a friend of a work and travel program to the U.S. At the age of 19, he came the summer following his first year of college. He was set to work in Baltimore, Md., Marriott Hotel.
When he arrived and went to the hotel to begin his employment, he discovered he had been tricked. Of the approximate 30 people who came to the U.S., only 10 had a job.
He eventually found a job as a lifeguard in Baltimore. He worked for a short time there, but a friend from his homeland was working as a trucker in Chicago. He talked him into coming to Chicago.
He wasn’t prepared to drive a truck so he was able to save money working a string of jobs which included being a butcher and a pizza delivery driver. He worked several side jobs as well.
When he turned 21, he tested and gained a commercial driver’s license. He began driving a truck. In 2012, he purchased his own 18-wheeler. He soon began adding to his fleet.
“I was very motivated. That’s how I got all of this to work.” He built his fleet to 16 trucks and was operating his own trucking service in Mokena. He was then encouraged to set out and establish his own location. That inspiration led him to Kankakee.
“Trucking is tough,” he said. “I work to have good relations with everyone. I have a hard-working team and I’m looking to improve our lives.”
