UNIVERSITY PARK — Authorities say the driver of a box truck has died after the vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train, causing several train cars to derail.
The Will County coroner’s office says 77-year-old Richard E. Millette, of Frankfort, died after Sunday’s crash in University Park, about 30 miles north of Kankakee. An autopsy was planned.
University Park Fire Department Deputy Chief Shawn Richards says the train was heading from Chicago to Carbondale and was going about 70 mph at the time.
Two minor injuries were reported among the nearly 300 passengers on the train. Amtrak says a locomotive and five passenger cars went off the rails, but they remained upright.
Amtrak says the passengers were taken by bus to their destination.
