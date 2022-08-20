ISP squad hit

The Illinois State Police squad was struck while stopped investigating an accident on U.S. Route 45/52 south of Kankakee Saturday.

 Courtesy of Illinois State Police

OTTO TOWNSHIP — Two people, including an Illinois State Police trooper, were injured when the trooper’s vehicle was struck by a driver charged with driving under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said in a release the trooper was investigating an accident on U.S. Route 45/52 near East 5000S Road, five miles south of Kankakee, at 2:34 a.m.

The trooper and driver of the vehicle from the previous crash were standing in front of the squad car. The squad’s emergency lights were activated, ISP said.

