Social distancing took center stage at Saturday’s Maternity BVM Trunk or Treat event.
Trunks were tricked out with various candy-distributing methods, including candy delivery tubes, remote-control cars and individually prepared grab bags. Organizers coordinated social distancing and created a one-way loop for the costumed kids and their families to travel.
