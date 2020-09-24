BOURBONNAIS — Trick-or-treating will take place in the village of Bourbonnais.
Following weeks of review and awaiting public health guidance, Mayor Paul Schore and village officials announced the community will go forward with the annual tradition. Official trick-or-treating hours will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Our community’s ongoing patience amid continued mitigation efforts during COVID-19 has been remarkable,” Schore said in a release.
“It is important to remember that Halloween and trick-or-treating is not a village event. We believe our residents will make the safest choice that is best suited for their families on Halloween. Participation is an individual choice, and parents have the right to choose.”
Unlike pre-pandemic Halloweens, village officials are providing social-distancing suggestions and best practices from the Halloween and Costume Association in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In order to make Halloween safe and yet keep it fun, the village set official trick-or-treating hours earlier in the evening than in years past and is suggesting the following best practices for trick-or-treaters, homeowners and parents:
Trick-or-Treaters
• Stay home if sick
• Trick-or-treat with people you live with
• Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household
• Wear a face mask covering both your mouth and nose
• Use hand sanitizer frequently while out
• Wash your hands as soon as you return home
Homeowners
• Do not hand out candy if you are sick
• Wear a face mask covering both your mouth and nose
• Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters
• Distribute a treat bag or baggie, if possible, with commercially packaged non-perishable treats — not homemade items — on a disinfected table to help eliminate direct contact
• Refrain from distributing treats out of a large container, such as a bowl, with each trick-or-treater placing their hands inside to select items
