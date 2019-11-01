The three holidays that occur in the last quarter of a year arrive in this order: Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
But you might think the order was reversed Thursday night as trick-or-treaters took to the streets of some area towns. They were greeted by a blanket of snow that would be more likely to fall on Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Some places continued with the Oct. 31 Halloween tradition as planned, but others pushed trick-or-treating into November. Snow is not in the forecast for today and Saturday, but conditions won’t exactly be balmy weather. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 40s today and the high 30s Saturday.
The following area communities have adjusted dates and times for trick-or-treating:
• Beecher: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday
• Bonfield: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday
• Buckingham: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Braidwood: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Chebanse: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday
• Clifton: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Dwight: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Gilman: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Herscher: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
• St. Anne: 5 to 7 pm. Friday
• Watseka: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday
