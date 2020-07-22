Daily Journal staff report
KEMPTON — The Tri-Point School District has adopted a back-to-school plan that will allow families to choose in-person or remote learning.
The plan was approved Monday during a school board meeting.
For in-person learners, the school day will be 8:10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. five days per week.
An alternative option would be for families to provide homeschooling for their children, although that method would not be associated with the school district.
The parent would be responsible for their child’s education with homeschooling, according to the plan.
For remote learning, the school district would provide the curriculum, and families would be making a semester-long commitment to that learning model. Remote learners may still need to come to school periodically for assessments.
The district will be contacting families starting July 27 to ask which option they will be choosing. The 2020-21 school year starts Sept. 1.
The non-punitive grading model that the district adopted during remote learning in the spring will not be in place in the fall. Students may fail individual courses or subjects for incomplete or incorrect assignments and failing test grades, according to the plan.
Safety precautions will be in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 at school, per Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
Students and staff must wear a face mask while at school when unable to social distance, though medical exemptions may be obtained with a doctor’s note.
Schools will take opportunities to allow breaks from the masks with social distancing.
Temperature checks will be conducted daily prior to boarding school buses and entering school.
Visitors to the schools will require an appointment and must wear face masks and submit to a temperature check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!