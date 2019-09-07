The Tri-Point High School FFA is conducting its annual fall flower sale of large potted mums in red, bronze, yellow, white, purple, red daisy, white daisy and pink daisy. Mums are $8 each or five for $35.
The flower sale concept developed as an outgrowth of Tri-Point FFA Chapter’s former president Jill (Meister) Kaeb’s project in horticulture.
Pre-order plants by Monday, Sept. 9 by calling 815-689-2110, ext. 301 or from any FFA member. Flowers will be available after school Wednesday, Sept. 11.
