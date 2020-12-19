KANKAKEE — So far this year, 50 people have died of drug overdoses in Kankakee County.
It’s the most since 56 overdose deaths were recorded in 2017, Coroner Bob Gessner said as he shared the annual data this month with the Kankakee County Criminal Justice committee.
“It’s really disappointing,” Gessner said, adding the county saw 29 drug overdose deaths in both 2018 and 2019.
A total of 1,349 deaths were recorded in the county between Dec. 1, 2019, and Nov. 30, 2020. That was 119 more than the previous year. COVID-19 accounted for 125 of those deaths.
With a population of 109,000, Kankakee County’s overdose rate per capita is 45.5. In neighboring Will County, where there’s a population of 690,000, its 105 overdose deaths this year resulted in a per capita rate of 15.2.
“It’s extremely high,” Gessner said when looking at Kankakee County’s overdose rates.
Gessner said the office’s educational program had been a big help in trending the numbers down, but COVID put a stop to those events.
“I thought we were doing a good job,” Gessner said. “Not being out in the community hurt us. I’m looking forward to being able to get back out and educating the public.”
COVID-19 restrictions that shut down much of the state earlier this year had a negative effect inside many households.
“You get bored sitting around the house,” said Victor Nevarez, clinical director for Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center in Kankakee. “Some people will eat more, some will watch movies all day, some will drink more alcohol, some people will take drugs.”
At Duane Dean, Nevarez said more clients are testing positive for illicit drugs.
Nevarez said their continued ability to distribute naloxone, or Narcan, has been beneficial. Narcan is an opioid antagonist. That means, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids. It very quickly can restore normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped as a result of overdosing with heroin or prescription opioid pain medications.
Of this year’s 50 overdose deaths in Kankakee County, fentanyl was listed among the causes of death in 33 cases. Heroin and cocaine also were found in the toxicology reports of the victims, according to Kankakee County Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender.
He said 12 of the 50 deaths were attributed to straight fentanyl.
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. It typically is used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery.
Nevarez said addicts need to seek treatment for their addiction.
“There is a big need for outreach,” Nevarez said. “We have people out there. We are always accepting new patients. They need treatment immediately.”
Nevarez said an increase in grant funding will help the situation but admits for some individuals suffering from addiction, the problem likely will go unresolved.
“It’s the old story of you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink,” he explained.
As for Gessner, he will continue the crusade and says he is open to ideas.
“If you know a way to help, I’m willing to try to get the numbers down,” he said. “One drug overdose death is one too many.”
