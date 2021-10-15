Chicken crossing

Dressed as a chicken, 10-year-old Thomas Coyle crosses the street while trick-or-treating in Manteno on Halloween in 2020. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The following Trick-or-Treat times will all be observed Sunday, Oct. 31.

Aroma Park: 4 to 7 p.m.

Beecher: 2 to 6 p.m.

Bourbonnais: 4 to 7 p.m.

Bradley: 4 to 6 p.m.

Braidwood: 3 to 7 p.m.

Chebanse: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Coal City: 4 to 7 p.m.

Grant Park: 4 to 7 p.m.

Herscher: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee: 5 to 7 p.m.

Limestone: 4 to 6 p.m.

Manteno: 3 to 6 p.m.

Momence: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Peotone: 3 to 6 p.m.

Watseka: 4 to 6 p.m.

Wilmington: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat times for a number of towns/cities not listed have yet to be set. This list will be updated as times are announced.