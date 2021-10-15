The following Trick-or-Treat times will all be observed Sunday, Oct. 31.
Aroma Park: 4 to 7 p.m.
Beecher: 2 to 6 p.m.
Bourbonnais: 4 to 7 p.m.
Bradley: 4 to 6 p.m.
Braidwood: 3 to 7 p.m.
Chebanse: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Coal City: 4 to 7 p.m.
Grant Park: 4 to 7 p.m.
Herscher: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee: 5 to 7 p.m.
Limestone: 4 to 6 p.m.
Manteno: 3 to 6 p.m.
Momence: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Peotone: 3 to 6 p.m.
Watseka: 4 to 6 p.m.
Wilmington: 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat times for a number of towns/cities not listed have yet to be set. This list will be updated as times are announced.
