Daily Journal staff report
The NRA Foundation/Friends of the NRA will sponsor Trap Shooting for Autism Sunday, Oct. 27 at X-Line Shotgun Club in Kankakee. The event is a 100 bird sporting clay event which is simulated hunting. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
There will be prizes for those breaking green birds and for the highest shooters, Lewis class and other categories such as “Nice Try, Dillinger.” There will also be raffles and lunch provided by Oliver’s Bar and Grill in Bradley.
Proceeds will benefit Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism. Profits will provide various art classes for people with autism, with the goal of enhancing both artistic and social skills. Artists showcase their art at monthly art shows which helps them to expand communication skills in a welcoming and creative environment.
For more information or sign up for the shoot, call 815-954-4252.
For more information on the gallery, visitMerchantStreetArtGallery.org.
