Daily Journal Staff report
While autumn brings cool temperatures and some frosty mornings, it also brings with it a splash of breathtaking colors.
Journal photographer Tiffany Blanchette captured these brilliant colors along the trails of the Kankakee River State Park recently.
While these colors will be hanging around for a while, area residents should not take them for granted as the leaves are making their way groundward and will soon be crunched underfoot or swept up by leaf vacuums or street sweepers.
So why do leaves change from their summer green?
It is the lack of sunlight. Less sunlight signals for the leaf to prepare for winter and to stop making chlorophyll, the green pigments found in leaves. Once this happens, the green color starts to fade and reds, oranges and yellows become visible.
