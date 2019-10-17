It was a stark reminder of the reason why the Hundred Club of Kankakee County serves a vital purpose.
The club provides financial support for the families of first responders, police and firefighters who die in the line of duty.
On Oct. 17, 1996, the area experienced one of its most remembered tragedies. The Hundred Club held its annual meeting on the 23rd anniversary of the fateful event Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Bradley.
That day Anthony Samfay, a young Kankakee police officer, was shot to death during a routine traffic stop. Samfay was wearing a police-proof vest, but his killer exited the car and shot the officer with a powerful handgun.
Samfay was only 26 when he was slain. His dream had been to become a police officer. He had been doing it for two years. In his off-duty hours, he had served at Kankakee High School, helping to translate for Spanish-speaking families.
Police said Samfay had handled the stop correctly. His killer, Eric Lee, would get the death penalty, but his life was spared when Illinois stopped capital punishment.
Larry Osenga, a retired Kankakee police lieutenant, is the current president of The Hundred Club, and opened the group’s annual event by discussing first responders who died in the line of duty. He told the story of Samfay. A monument on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse commemorates the sacrifice of 15 police and nine firefighters who gave their lives while serving with a Kankakee County department.
The Hundred Club also recognized two longtime volunteers. Paul Shreffler, who served as the group’s president in 2006 and 2007, was given the Joe Gianotti President’s Award for his service. Longtime treasurer Larry Groskreutz also was thanked for his many years of volunteering to help the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!