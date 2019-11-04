The new 19,097-square-foot Tractor Supply Company store in Kankakee now is open, and a grand opening celebration was held Friday at the new business located along Riverstone Parkway.
“Customers can find everything for their animals from pet food to feed as well as tools, automotive supplies, clothing, tractor parts, power tools and more,” store manager Jamie Ackman said.
In addition to offering basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners, TSC prides themselves on customer service.
“Our team is like no other. We connect with our customers. We get to know their names and we develop personal relationships with them,” Ackman said.
The store has six full-time employees and nearly 10 part-time employees.
During the grand opening event, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said, “We are so excited to have you here. This is a big deal to have a project of this size in Kankakee. TSC expects $2.5 to $3 million in sales annually. This is a significant economic development in Kankakee.
“Kankakee is business friendly, and we are here to support you.”
Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emily Poff said, “Welcome to the thriving business community in Kankakee. Congratulations on opening this phenomenal store.”
For customers, the Kankakee location is a welcome addition to the community. TSC operated a location on Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais from 1971 to 1993.
“I wanted to see the new store. I used to shop at the store when it was in Bourbonnais,” said Momence resident Ron Pilotte, who was shopping Friday with his dog, Lola. “The store also welcomes puppies. That’s a draw for me.”
TSC is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Kankakee store was constructed by STNL Development of Cincinnati, Ohio. TSC signed a long-term lease with STNL. STNL has developed and leased more than 100 Tractor Supply stores.
The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tenn. TSC owns and operates more than 1,800 stores in 49 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!